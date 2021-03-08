 Skip to main content
Dothan man accused of making terrorist threats against Dothan Utilities
Dothan man accused of making terrorist threats against Dothan Utilities

Jorge Jesus Martin

Jorge Jesus Martin, 30, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man was arrested Friday for making terrorist threats against the Dothan Utilities Department.

Jorge Jesus Martin, 30, allegedly called a customer service representative at Dothan Utilities on North St. Andrews Street and threatened to cause harm to the building on Thursday, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.

“It caused a disruption with utilities for a short period of time,” Owens said, declining to repeat what threats Martin allegedly made. “It was enough to make people feel worried for their safety.”

Martin came to the Dothan Utilities building on Friday and was greeted by Dothan police officers who were warned about the threats he made. They took Martin into custody.

Owens said Martin was not armed at the time of his arrest.

Martin was in the Houston County Jail on Monday with a bond set at $15,000.

