Dothan man accused of slashing victim with scissors during argument
A Dothan man was arrested for cutting an acquaintance with a pair of scissors during an argument at his home.

Mark Anthony Skinner is being charged with second-degree assault.

“On Jan. 2, Mr. Skinner was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim in a residence in the 2300 block of Webb Road,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “During the argument, Skinner grabbed a pair of scissors and caused laceration to the victim’s back.”

The victim’s injuries were treated at the scene.

Skinner’s bond was set at $15,000.

Mark Anthony Skinner

Mark Anthony Skinner, of Dothan

