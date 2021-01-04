Dothan man accused of slashing victim with scissors during argument

A Dothan man was arrested for cutting an acquaintance with a pair of scissors during an argument at his home.
Mark Anthony Skinner is being charged with second-degree assault.
“On Jan. 2, Mr. Skinner was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim in a residence in the 2300 block of Webb Road,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “During the argument, Skinner grabbed a pair of scissors and caused laceration to the victim’s back.”
The victim’s injuries were treated at the scene.
Skinner’s bond was set at $15,000.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
