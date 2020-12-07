 Skip to main content
Dothan man accused of strangling ex-girlfriend
top story

Dothan man accused of strangling ex-girlfriend

Darius Jamal Reynolds

Darius Jamal Reynolds, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

Police arrested a Dothan man accused of strangling an ex-girlfriend over the weekend.

Darius Jamal Reynolds is charged with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said officers responded to a call at a residence in the 400 block of West Inez Street.

“It was learned that Reynolds was engaged in an argument with the victim and then he placed his hands around her neck and choked her,” Owens said. “The victim was treated at the scene.”

Reynolds left the scene before police arrived and was located later in the 1000 block of Third Avenue, where he was apprehended.

His bond was set at $30,000.

