Dothan man accused of strangling partner during argument
Lexton Paul Shaw, 23, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly strangled his domestic partner inside a home on Honeysuckle Road. 

Lexton Paul Shaw, 23, is being charged with domestic violence by strangulation.

“Mr. Shaw got into a verbal argument with the victim. During the argument, Shaw used his hands to cause external pressure to cause asphyxiation on the victim, so he choked her, basically,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

The victim received minor injuries.

Police responded to the residence in the 1900 block of Honeysuckle Road and arrested Shaw, whose bond was set at $30,000.

