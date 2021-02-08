Dothan man among 38 arrested during operation targeting sex predators in Bay County

Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38 people, including Dothan man, in a week-long operation targeting sexual predators.

Neil Hawley, 40, of Dothan, is being charged with traveling to meet a minor for a sexual act, solicitation of a minor for sexual act, use of two-way communications device, and distributing obscene material to a minor.

In a press release, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced the names of 38 people who were arrested during Operation Watchdog, which took place from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, and targeted registered sex offenders and potential.

The other suspects arrested in the sting were Bay County residents:

• Christopher T. Hernandez, 26; two charges of failure to register Proton mail and Discord social media accounts

• Wallace Griggs, 41, transient; failure to register address and 60 charges of possession of child pornography

• Aaron Archer, 41; failure to register social media accounts (Discord and Twitch accounts)

• Ron Wooden, 49; failure to register vehicle, and Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, and Twitter accounts

• Gregory Carver, 28; failure to register vehicle and Kik social media account