Dothan man among 38 arrested during operation targeting sex predators in Bay County

Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38 people, including Dothan man, in a week-long operation targeting sexual predators.
Neil Hawley, 40, of Dothan, is being charged with traveling to meet a minor for a sexual act, solicitation of a minor for sexual act, use of two-way communications device, and distributing obscene material to a minor.
In a press release, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced the names of 38 people who were arrested during Operation Watchdog, which took place from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, and targeted registered sex offenders and potential.
The other suspects arrested in the sting were Bay County residents:
• Christopher T. Hernandez, 26; two charges of failure to register Proton mail and Discord social media accounts
• Wallace Griggs, 41, transient; failure to register address and 60 charges of possession of child pornography
• Aaron Archer, 41; failure to register social media accounts (Discord and Twitch accounts)
• Ron Wooden, 49; failure to register vehicle, and Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, and Twitter accounts
• Gregory Carver, 28; failure to register vehicle and Kik social media account
• Mary Martin, 52; failure to register AOL, Gmail, Yahoo, Facebook, and Instagram social media accounts
• Scott Amberg, 69; failure to register Proton Mail and Discord Township social media accounts and Google account
• Damon Calen, 43; failure to register trailer
• Erik Reed, 32; failure to register Reddit and Instagram accounts
• Kevin Zerbe, 55; failure to register Gmail Account, violation of probation
• Kevin Fayas, 36; failure to register Pub G application
• Daniel Cherico, 40; failure to register trailer
• Laken George, 28; failure to register Discord, Instagram, Reddit, and Grindr accounts
• James Mabry, 35; failure to register Instagram account
• Kevin Weaver, 52; failure to register Gmail, WhatsApp, and Xbox accounts
• Paul Parker, 56; failure to register Facebook, violation of probation
• Robert Morgan, 36; failure to register Xbox, Playstation, and Roblox accounts
• Willie Dean, 60, transient; failure to register address and violation of probation
• James Scholl, 57; failure to register Instagram account and vehicle
• Billando West, 63; failure to register address
• Robert Pence, 63; failure to register telephone, TikTok, and Gmail accounts
• Sean Jansen, 27; failure to register vehicle (two counts), Gmail, YouTube accounts, and employment
• Ronald Eakins, 57; failure to register address
• Danny Waller, 37, transient; traveling to meet a minor for sexual act, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia
• Eddie Kemp, 57; traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity
• Terry L. Lynch, 47; sexual battery
• Dannon Glover, 38; promoting sexual performance of a child
• Kenneth Gabbard, 39; traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity, transmit harmful materials to a minor (four counts)
• Brian Geary, 51; three counts of possession of child pornography
• Christopher Davenport, 27; travel to meet a minor for sexual acts
• Aaron Vickers, 34; five counts of possession of child pornography
• Sasha Brown, 48; traveling to meet a minor for sex, failure to register as a sex offender, violation of probation, failure to register Grindr account
• Roy Carver, 51; failure to register as a sexual predator
• Donald Stewart, 44; failure to register as a sexual predator
• Bernard Sinclair, 60; failure to register as a sexual offender
• Robert Swearington, 35; failure to register as a sexual offender
• Charles Hagel, 35; failure to register as a sexual offender
Agencies participating in Operation Watchdog were the Bay County Sheriff's Office, The U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Panama City Police Department, Lynn Haven Police Department, Panama City Beach Police Department, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
"During these times of COVID-19, children are spending more time than ever online," Ford said in the release. "It is vitally important we remain increasingly vigilant and monitor the online activities of those that stalk our children online."
