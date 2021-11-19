Dothan man arrested after admitting to sodomizing ex-boyfriend

A Dothan man was arrested this week after police say he confessed to forcing his former domestic partner to perform sex acts.

Joshua Shane Hardrick, 27, is being charged with two counts of second-degree sodomy.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the victim came to the police department on Nov. 17, the same day disclosing that Hardrick forced him into sexual acts without his consent at an apartment in the 300 block of Flynn Road.

During an interview with police, Hardrick admitted to the crime and was charged.

His bonds totaled $120,000.

Later, the victim told police that 35-year-old Benjamin Stephen Ward, another ex-partner of Hardrick’s, threatened the victim in an attempt to get him to dismiss charges. Ward admitted to the threats and was charged with intimidating a witness.

His bond was set at $15,000.

