Dothan man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle out of stranger's driveway

A Dothan man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing a vehicle out of a stranger’s driveway in the 200 block of Stonegate Drive.

Alex Jamez Killingsworth was arrested when Dothan police officers identified him walking down the 2600 block of Denton Road, Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said.

He is being charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and first-degree theft of property of a motor vehicle. At this time, officers believe he was alone while committing the crimes. He is in the Dothan City Jail on bonds totaling $45,000.

He is also being charged with attempting to elude, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit, and using false identity to obstruct justice.

No further details can be released as the investigation is ongoing, but Mullis anticipates more charges will be filed.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.