Dothan man arrested after attempt to shoot two people at local gas station

A Dothan man was arrested after allegedly trying to shoot two people at a Marathon gas station.

Cadarius Lashawn Tyson, 22, is being charged with two counts of first-degree attempted assault, shooting into an occupied building, and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Tyson was identified in camera surveillance footage on Oct. 28.

“While he was there, at some point a verbal altercation broke out. He released 10 rounds from a 9-mm handgun,” Owens said. “One of the rounds struck a business above the front door. At the time, the business was occupied by three employees.”

After an investigation and witness interview, it was determined that Tyson was firing a weapon at two people in an attempt to assault them, Owens said. A newspaper machine and a vehicle were also struck by bullets, but the two alleged targets were not hit.

Tyson was caught during a traffic stop at the intersection of North Oates and Troy streets. Officers recovered a weapon from his vehicle.

His bonds total $75,000.

