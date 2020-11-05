 Skip to main content
Dothan man arrested after pawning stolen gold necklace
A Dothan man was arrested after trying to sell a 14K gold necklace at a local pawn shop.

James David Hinson, 53, is being charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

“It’s alleged that on Oct. 25, Hinson went into a local pawn shop in the 2300 block of Montgomery Hwy where he tried to pawned a 14-karat white gold necklace with a 1-carat diamond pendant. It was valued at $4,700,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “He should have known it was stolen; it was obviously not his.”

So far, Owens said, there is not enough evidence to name Hinson a suspect in the theft of the jewelry, but the investigation is ongoing.

Hinson’s bond has been set at $30,000.

James David Hinson

James David Hinson, 53, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
