Dothan man arrested after pawning stolen gold necklace

A Dothan man was arrested after trying to sell a 14K gold necklace at a local pawn shop.

James David Hinson, 53, is being charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s alleged that on Oct. 25, Hinson went into a local pawn shop in the 2300 block of Montgomery Hwy where he tried to pawned a 14-karat white gold necklace with a 1-carat diamond pendant. It was valued at $4,700,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “He should have known it was stolen; it was obviously not his.”

So far, Owens said, there is not enough evidence to name Hinson a suspect in the theft of the jewelry, but the investigation is ongoing.

Hinson’s bond has been set at $30,000.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.