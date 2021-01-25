 Skip to main content
Dothan man arrested after trying to sell stolen ATV
A Dothan man is facing charges after cops recovered a stolen off-road utility vehicle he was trying to sell.

Joshua Lawrence Tracy, 30, is being charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said a 2006 Kawasaki MULE was reported stolen at a residence in the 3400 block of Redmond Road.

The next day, officers located Tracy nearby as he was trying to sell the vehicle to someone in the 2600 block of Ronald Lane.

Tracy was arrested and his bond was set at $30,000.

Joshua Lawrence Tracy

Joshua Lawrence Tracy, 30, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
