Dothan man arrested during traffic stop for trying to swallow Xanax, destroy evidence
Dothan man arrested during traffic stop for trying to swallow Xanax, destroy evidence

Dothan police arrested a man during a traffic stop Wednesday after witnessing him trying to swallow pills to dispose of evidence.

Tyler Goolsby, 26, of Dothan, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

His car was pulled over in the 1000 block of Mendheim Drive.

“Officers noticed some suspicious movements inside the vehicle looking maybe like he was trying to hide something,” Dothan Lt. Scott Owens said. “When the officer got to the window, Goolsby was trying to swallow a blue powder substance.”

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found alprazolam, the generic form of the prescription medication Xanax. Goolsby did not have a prescription.

Goolsby has been arrested on several drug charges in the last couple of years and was on probation during his most recent arrest. His probation has since been revoked.

Goolsby is currently in jail on a bond set at $2,500.

 Sable Riley
