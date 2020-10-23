Dothan man arrested five times for indecent exposure at local businesses denied parole

A Dothan man arrested five times for indecent exposure in 2018 and 2019 was denied parole Thursday.

Antonio Martez McGlown, 29, was sentenced to six years’ incarceration on May 12 of this year on three class C felonies.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, McGlown has served one year and one month of that sentence since we was initially jailed in Houston County in September of 2019. His bond was set at $100,000 after being identified a habitual offender of the same crime.

McGlown was arrested after inappropriately showing himself to a Dollar General employee in August 2019 while he was out on bond for committing the same crime earlier that year. In April 2019, he was arrested for fondling himself in two other Dothan businesses in January and February on the same year.

He was arrested twice in 2018 for indecent exposure as well.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles held 34 parole hearings Thursday, granting 9 paroles and denying 25. The board continued four parole hearings to a later date. The board also held 15 hearings on requests for pardons.

Among the offenders denied parole were 21 inmates who have been convicted of violent crimes.

