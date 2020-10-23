 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan man arrested five times for indecent exposure at local businesses denied parole
0 comments

Dothan man arrested five times for indecent exposure at local businesses denied parole

{{featured_button_text}}
Antonio McGlown

Antonio McGlown, 28, of Dothan; indecent exposure

 Houston County Sheriff's Department

A Dothan man arrested five times for indecent exposure in 2018 and 2019 was denied parole Thursday.

Antonio Martez McGlown, 29, was sentenced to six years’ incarceration on May 12 of this year on three class C felonies.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, McGlown has served one year and one month of that sentence since we was initially jailed in Houston County in September of 2019. His bond was set at $100,000 after being identified a habitual offender of the same crime.

McGlown was arrested after inappropriately showing himself to a Dollar General employee in August 2019 while he was out on bond for committing the same crime earlier that year. In April 2019, he was arrested for fondling himself in two other Dothan businesses in January and February on the same year.

He was arrested twice in 2018 for indecent exposure as well.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles held 34 parole hearings Thursday, granting 9 paroles and denying 25. The board continued four parole hearings to a later date. The board also held 15 hearings on requests for pardons.

Among the offenders denied parole were 21 inmates who have been convicted of violent crimes.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert