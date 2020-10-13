 Skip to main content
Dothan man arrested for allegedly assaulting acquaintance, stealing firearm at business
A Dothan man was arrested after allegedly striking an acquaintance with a blunt object and stealing a firearm from a North Oates Street business on Saturday.

Calvin Earl Cochran, 53, is being charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

“Mr. Cochran became involved in a verbal dispute with the victim,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “During the verbal altercation, Cochran obtained a blunt object and struck the victim on his head several times. In the course of using that force, Cochran took a .41-caliber Magnum firearm and left the business.”

Owens said Cochran used a type of stick or baton as a weapon. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was treated and later released.

Cochran was transported to the Houston County Jail on felony charges and is being held on $75,000 in bonds.

Calvin Earl Cochran

 Sable Riley
