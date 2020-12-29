Dothan man arrested for assaulting ex with handgun

A Dothan man is being held without bond after he was arrested for striking his ex-wife in the head with a handgun, causing the gun to discharge.
Jeffrey Leighton Danner, 30, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence (assault).
Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon said Danner allegedly got into an argument with his ex-wife at a residence in the 2600 block of Sherrick Road. Apparently, he struck her with a handgun, causing it to discharge a bullet, which hit the victim in the head.
Saxon said the bullet grazed her head, resulting in a non-life threatening injury.
Danner is currently being held in the Houston County Jail, awaiting a Jan. 7 bond hearing.