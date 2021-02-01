Dothan man arrested for breaking and entering after found with victims' property

A Dothan man was arrested after for a string of vehicle burglaries after he was found with the victims' IDs.

Cory Alexander Gray, 21, is being charged with three counts of unlawful and breaking and entering a vehicle in an ongoing investigation, according to Dothan police.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said Gray allegedly stole alcohol and identifying documents from stranger’s vehicles parked in their yards.

One of the victims lived in the 300 block of Blumberg Drive and the other victim lived in the 400 block of Metropolitan Court.

Gray’s bonds were set at $2,500 per charge.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.