 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan man arrested for cocaine possession, bringing marijuana into jail in his shoe
0 comments

Dothan man arrested for cocaine possession, bringing marijuana into jail in his shoe

{{featured_button_text}}

Officers arrested a Dothan man after responding to a disorderly persons call on Wednesday.

Upon responding to the call, it was determined Sushan Tarvis Patterson, 41, had a warrant for his arrest in Eufuala.

“Sushan was intoxicated and the homeowner was wanting him removed from the property,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said. “During the arrest they found some cocaine in his pocket.”

Patterson was charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct.

“Once he was in the jail, some marijuana was recovered from his shoe,” Watkins said.

He was later charged with promoting prison contraband.

Sushan Tarvis Patterson

Sushan Tarvis Patterson, 41, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert