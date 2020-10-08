Dothan man arrested for cocaine possession, bringing marijuana into jail in his shoe

Officers arrested a Dothan man after responding to a disorderly persons call on Wednesday.

Upon responding to the call, it was determined Sushan Tarvis Patterson, 41, had a warrant for his arrest in Eufuala.

“Sushan was intoxicated and the homeowner was wanting him removed from the property,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said. “During the arrest they found some cocaine in his pocket.”

Patterson was charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct.

“Once he was in the jail, some marijuana was recovered from his shoe,” Watkins said.

He was later charged with promoting prison contraband.

