Dothan man arrested for firing gun at occupied car

Police arrested a Dothan man shortly after he allegedly fired several rounds into an occupied vehicle.

Malcolm Alonzo Culver, 34, is being charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Culver is believed to have fired three rounds at a white Ford Escape occupied by the victim, an acquaintance who was leaving Culver’s residence in the 2700 block of Third Avenue on Tuesday.

The vehicle was shot in the rear bumper and the victim escaped without injury.

Culver was arrested on scene shortly after the alleged incident.

His bond was set at $30,000.

