Dothan man arrested for meth possession during traffic stop

A Dothan man was arrested after officers found meth in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Cecil Hill, 55, is being charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
“When Mr. Hill was out of the vehicle, upon a search of his car, officers found methamphetamine,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
Hill was stopped in the 800 block of Dusy Street and the driver of the vehicle.
He is currently in jail on a bond set at $10,000.
