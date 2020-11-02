 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan man arrested for meth possession during traffic stop
0 comments

Dothan man arrested for meth possession during traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}
Cecil Hill

Cecil Hill, 55, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man was arrested after officers found meth in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Cecil Hill, 55, is being charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

“When Mr. Hill was out of the vehicle, upon a search of his car, officers found methamphetamine,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Hill was stopped in the 800 block of Dusy Street and the driver of the vehicle.

He is currently in jail on a bond set at $10,000.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert