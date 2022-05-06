Dothan man arrested for shooting into traveling school bus, two other vehicles

A Dothan man was arrested by Dothan police following reports of a school bus and two other vehicles being shot into while traveling Thursday afternoon.

Jacquette Daquin Townsend, 20, was charged with three counts of throwing or shooting deadly or dangerous missile into an occupied vehicle.

According to a Dothan police news release, a call was received around 3 p.m. that a Dothan City Schools bus had being shot into while traveling in the area of Fortner Street and South Park Avenue. There were children on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

While officers were responding to the school bus incident, two other calls were received by police about other vehicles being shot while traveling in the same area.

Police determined the shots were being fired by someone in the front yard of a residence in the 900 block of Fortner. Once entering the suspected residence, police detained all occupants and found three compressed air-powered BB guns that were replicas of real guns, including the one believed to be used in the incidents, the release stated.

The investigation resulted in Townsend being arrested. His bond was set at $45,000.