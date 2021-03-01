Dothan man arrested for stealing Bluetooth speaker from rental store

A Dothan man faces charges after he allegedly stole a Bluetooth speaker from a rental company.
Andrew Shane Phillips, 30, of Dothan, is being charged with third-degree theft of property.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Phillips and another individual allegedly entered a rental company in the 4100 block of Montgomery Highway, stole a JBL Bluetooth speaker valued at $507 and left the property without paying.
The crime was captured on the business’ surveillance footage.
Phillips bond was set at $10,000. Police are still seeking the second suspect.
