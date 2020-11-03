Dothan man arrested for stealing car from former employer

A former errand man of a Dothan business was arrested for stealing a company vehicle after assaulting an employee.

Calvin Earl Cochran, 53, of Dothan, is being charged with first-degree theft of property.

On Oct. 7, Cochran allegedly entered the business in the 700 block of North Oates Street and got into a verbal dispute with an employee. During an altercation, Cochran got a blunt object and struck the employee in the head several times. While using force, Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Cochran took a .41-caliber Magnum firearm and left the business. The victim was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

Cochran was arrested about a week later and was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. He was released from jail after posting $75,000 in bonds.

Later, it was reported to police that a set of keys and vehicle has also been stolen. Cochran was listed as a potential suspect.

“Apparently while he was working there, he took keys to a vehicle and took a vehicle that he didn’t return,” Owens said.

Officers went to an address listed for Cochran and found the Buick Park Avenue sitting in the front yard of the residence and arrested him again.

Cochran has been transported to the Houston County Jail.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.