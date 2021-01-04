 Skip to main content
Dothan man arrested for stealing, selling catalytic converters
Police arrested a Dothan man accused of stealing two catalytic converters from someone’s trucks.

Adam Wayne Bell, 38, is being charged with two counts of second-degree receiving stolen property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the victim reported two catalytic converters missing from two trucks in his yard at a residence in the 400 block of Peel Road on Dec. 23.

“We checked with a local scrap metal yard and found out that Bell sold two converters matching the victim’s,” Owens said.

Both were sold for around $3,600.

Bell’s bonds total $30,000 for both charges.

Adam Wayne Bell

Adam Wayne Bell, 38, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
