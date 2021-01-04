Dothan man arrested for stealing, selling catalytic converters

Police arrested a Dothan man accused of stealing two catalytic converters from someone’s trucks.
Adam Wayne Bell, 38, is being charged with two counts of second-degree receiving stolen property.
Support Local Journalism
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the victim reported two catalytic converters missing from two trucks in his yard at a residence in the 400 block of Peel Road on Dec. 23.
“We checked with a local scrap metal yard and found out that Bell sold two converters matching the victim’s,” Owens said.
Both were sold for around $3,600.
Bell’s bonds total $30,000 for both charges.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.