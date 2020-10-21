Dothan man arrested for throwing beer bottle at acquaintance

A Dothan man was arrested several days after throwing a beer bottle at an acquaintance who sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Kenneth Earl Freeman, 64, was charged with second-degree assault for an incident occurring on Oct. 15 in the 600 block of Newberry Lane.
“Mr. Freeman got into a verbal altercation with the victim, and threw a bottle of beer. The bottle broke and caused lacerations to the victim’s legs,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
Freeman was arrested Monday and later released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.
