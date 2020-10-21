 Skip to main content
Dothan man arrested for throwing beer bottle at acquaintance
Dothan man arrested for throwing beer bottle at acquaintance

Kenneth Earl Freeman

Kenneth Earl Freeman, 64, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department

A Dothan man was arrested several days after throwing a beer bottle at an acquaintance who sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Kenneth Earl Freeman, 64, was charged with second-degree assault for an incident occurring on Oct. 15 in the 600 block of Newberry Lane.

“Mr. Freeman got into a verbal altercation with the victim, and threw a bottle of beer. The bottle broke and caused lacerations to the victim’s legs,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Freeman was arrested Monday and later released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.

