Dothan man arrested for trying to shoot ex-girlfriend, assaulting officer

A Dothan man was arrested over the weekend for attempting to shoot at an ex-girlfriend as she tried to leave in her car.

Damarcus Tyrone Jackson, 33, is being charged with first-degree attempted domestic violence and second-degree assault associated with his arrest.

“Jackson got into a verbal altercation with an ex-girlfriend. During the argument, Jackson produced a pistol. While the victim tried to get into the vehicle and leave, he fired six shots at the vehicle. The vehicle was struck once,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

The victim escaped with no injuries.

Officers responded to the scene at the 200 block of Moates Street, but found him in the 300 block of Blackshear Street.

“When officers tried to take him into custody, he tried to physically resist the officers,” Owens said. “The cop received minor injuries – scratches on both of his arms and right calf area.”

Jackson was released from jail on bonds totaling $45,000 for both charges.

