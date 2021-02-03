 Skip to main content
Dothan man arrested for using counterfeit bills at retail store
Kamal Rashad Guilford

Kamal Rashad Guilford, 43, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man was arrested for trying to use fake cash to load money onto a debit card.

Kamal Rashad Guilford, 43, is being charged with two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said Guilford attempted to use two counterfeit bills to make a purchase at a local retail business in the 2800 block of Ross Clark Circle on Tuesday.

The employee marked the bills, discovered they were counterfeits, and called the police.

Guilford left the store with his purchase and was later apprehended and arrested across the street.

Guilford’s bonds were set at $30,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

