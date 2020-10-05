Dothan man arrested for using mother's credit card without permission

A Dothan man was arrested for using his mother’s credit card without permission during a weekend investigation into possible domestic violence.

Matthew Craig Buchanan, 30, was arrested on Friday for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and third-degree domestic violence because of threats Buchanan allegedly made against his mother and sister.

“During that investigation, his mom found out he had used her credit card without permission,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullins said.

Buchanan is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

