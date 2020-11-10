Dothan man arrested for using stolen check to buy car while out on bond for attempted murder charge

A Dothan man was arrested for using a stolen check to purchase a car for $700 while out of jail on bond for an attempted murder charge.

Anthony Dozier, 33, is now being charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree forgery.

On Oct. 30, police spoke to a victim who reported that a $700 check Dozier used to purchase a vehicle from her bounced when she tried to deposit it at a bank, according to Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon.

Through the investigation, officers discovered Dozier was using a stolen check.

Officers found the stolen vehicle in the 800 block of North Cherry Street and arrested Dozier at the scene.

He was booked into the Houston County Jail and is facing a $10,000 bond for the theft charge and $2,500 bond for the forgery charge as well as bonds for other charges that were revoked Tuesday morning.

In May of this year, Dozier was arrested after officers identified him as the suspect who left one man suffering from critical injuries after being beaten with a blunt object.

Police records show he was charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, intimidating a witness, and possession of a controlled substance.