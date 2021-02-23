 Skip to main content
Dothan man caught eating church's canned food after break-in
Dothan man caught eating church's canned food after break-in

A Dothan man was caught by police after he broke into a local church and stole canned food from the kitchen.

Brandon Scott Sanders, 30, is being charged with third-degree burglary.

On Saturday, Sanders allegedly forcibly entered the First Church of God on East Coe Dairy Road in Dothan by removing an air conditioner from a window.

“He went inside and stole and ate two cans of food from the kitchen,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Sanders was still on scene when police arrived.”

Sanders is being held at the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Brandon Scott Sanders

Brandon Scott Sanders, 30, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
