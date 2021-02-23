Dothan man caught eating church's canned food after break-in

A Dothan man was caught by police after he broke into a local church and stole canned food from the kitchen.
Brandon Scott Sanders, 30, is being charged with third-degree burglary.
On Saturday, Sanders allegedly forcibly entered the First Church of God on East Coe Dairy Road in Dothan by removing an air conditioner from a window.
“He went inside and stole and ate two cans of food from the kitchen,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Sanders was still on scene when police arrived.”
Sanders is being held at the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today