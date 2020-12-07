 Skip to main content
Dothan man charged for cashing $3,850 fraudulent check
Dothan man charged for cashing $3,850 fraudulent check

Luis Ortiz Martinez

Luis Ortiz Martinez, 40, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man was arrested for cashing a fraudulent check at a local business.

Luis Ortiz Martinez, 40, is being charged with first-degree theft of property and possessing a forged instrument.

On Oct. 26, Martinez cashed a check at a business in the 1500 block of Hodgesville Road for $3,850, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.

The business’ loss was reported to have been $3,733.

His bonds total $12,500.

