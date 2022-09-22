Dothan man charged in multiple burglaries

Surveillance video led Dothan police to a man who now faces charges for multiple burglaries that have occurred in recent weeks.

Damon Renwick Goodson, 51, of Dothan has been charged with six counts of burglary third degree, one count of theft of property first degree, one count of theft of property second degree, three counts of theft of property third degree, and one count of criminal mischief third degree. His bond has been set at $68,000.

On Tuesday around 11:20 p.m., officers with the Dothan Police Department responded to a burglary at Dollar General in 1000 block of Montgomery Highway. Officers found the front glass window broken, and a suspect had gained access, taking several pieces of merchandise from the business before fleeing.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and recognized Goodson as the suspect. They located the suspect later in the night next to a vacant residence in the area he was believed to be frequenting. A search warrant of the residence led to the recovery of multiple pieces of merchandise matching what was taken during the burglary.

Goodson is also believed to be responsible for several other burglaries within recent weeks.