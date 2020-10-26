Dothan man charged in South Oates Dollar General robbery

A Dothan man accused of participating in a weekend robbery at South Oates Dollar General over the weekend was arrested early Monday.
Archie D. Luckett, 44, is being charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree receiving stolen property.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Luckett is suspected to be one of three persons who entered the store, put many miscellaneous items into a shopping cart, and left the store without paying.
“When they were confronted by an employee in the parking lot, one of the suspects produced a handgun in order to get away with the items,” Owens said.
Three suspects were identified using surveillance footage. When Luckett was found, officers were able to confirm a handgun in his possession was reported stolen in Montgomery.
Luckett is being held on a $60,000 bond for the robbery charge and $15,000 for allegedly receiving stolen property.
Warrants have been obtained for the other suspects in the case.
