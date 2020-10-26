Dothan man charged in South Oates Dollar General robbery

A Dothan man accused of participating in a weekend robbery at South Oates Dollar General over the weekend was arrested early Monday.

Archie D. Luckett, 44, is being charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree receiving stolen property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Luckett is suspected to be one of three persons who entered the store, put many miscellaneous items into a shopping cart, and left the store without paying.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When they were confronted by an employee in the parking lot, one of the suspects produced a handgun in order to get away with the items,” Owens said.

Three suspects were identified using surveillance footage. When Luckett was found, officers were able to confirm a handgun in his possession was reported stolen in Montgomery.

Luckett is being held on a $60,000 bond for the robbery charge and $15,000 for allegedly receiving stolen property.

Warrants have been obtained for the other suspects in the case.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.