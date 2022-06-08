Dothan man charged with arson at apartment building

A Dothan man has been charged with one count of arson following a minor fire at a local apartment building.

According to a Dothan Police Department news release, Dothan fire units and police responded Tuesday to a report of a structure fire of an apartment building in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue.

A witness told investigators that Torenzo Marquis Perry, 25, stacked miscellaneous items on top of the stove, intentionally turned the stove on and walked out of the apartment. Police credit quick action by the witness in calling the fire department, and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before major damage happened.

Perry was charged with one count of arson first degree, and his bond was set at $60,000.