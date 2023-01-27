 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan man charged with attempted assault Friday

Corey Ray Chaney

A Dothan man is facing a first-degree attempted assault charge following a verbal altercation and shooting early Friday morning, according to Dothan police.

Corey Ray Chaney, 29, fired a handgun at another man, grazing him on the neck during an argument in the 100 block of Michigan Drive, according to a police statement.

The victim, who was not identified, sustained a minor, non-life threatening injury.

Chaney is charged with one count of attempted assault first degree. His bond was set at $30,000.

