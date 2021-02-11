Dothan man charged with breaking into vehicles parked downtown

A Dothan man was arrested after police say he admitted to breaking into vehicle parked downtown.
Julian Lamont Hall, 38, is being charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Dothan Police Scott Owens said Hall allegedly stole items of value out of a pickup truck parked in the 100 block of N. Oates Street Sunday evening. Later that night, he broke into the driver’s side window of a Ford Escape parked in the 100 block of W. Troy Street and stole $345 in cash.
According to police records, Lamont has an extensive history of theft-related charges.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
