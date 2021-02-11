 Skip to main content
Dothan man charged with breaking into vehicles parked downtown
A Dothan man was arrested after police say he admitted to breaking into vehicle parked downtown.

Julian Lamont Hall, 38, is being charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Dothan Police Scott Owens said Hall allegedly stole items of value out of a pickup truck parked in the 100 block of N. Oates Street Sunday evening. Later that night, he broke into the driver’s side window of a Ford Escape parked in the 100 block of W. Troy Street and stole $345 in cash.

According to police records, Lamont has an extensive history of theft-related charges.

Julian Lamont Hall

Julian Lamont Hall, 38, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

