 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan man charged with chemical endangerment of a child
0 comments

Dothan man charged with chemical endangerment of a child

{{featured_button_text}}

A Dothan man was arrested Wednesday after a patrol officer observed him smoking marijuana in his vehicle with a child passenger.

Patrick O’Neal Grider, 30, is being charged with chemical endangerment of a child after exposing a juvenile to a controlled substance.

He was stopped by a patrol officer on Robbins Street.

“It was determined he had a juvenile in the car and they did locate some narcotics, and he had been smoking narcotics in the vehicle,” Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover said.

Grider was released from jail Friday morning after posting a $15,000 bond.

Patrick O'Neal Grider

Patrick O'Neal Grider, 30

 Dothan Police Department
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert