Dothan man charged with chemical endangerment of a child

A Dothan man was arrested Wednesday after a patrol officer observed him smoking marijuana in his vehicle with a child passenger.

Patrick O’Neal Grider, 30, is being charged with chemical endangerment of a child after exposing a juvenile to a controlled substance.

He was stopped by a patrol officer on Robbins Street.

“It was determined he had a juvenile in the car and they did locate some narcotics, and he had been smoking narcotics in the vehicle,” Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover said.

Grider was released from jail Friday morning after posting a $15,000 bond.

