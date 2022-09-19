 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dothan man charged with elder abuse

  • Updated
  • 0
Dothan man charged with elder abuse

Travis Ren Mattox

 DOTHAN POLICE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

Dothan police charged a Dothan man with elder abuse after he violated a protection order and assaulted his victim.

According to the Dothan Police Department, 30-year-old Travis Ren Mattox of Dothan was charged on Sept. 16 with one count of violation of elder abuse protection order and one count of elder abuse second degree.

Mattox currently has no bond, according to a statement posted on Monday.

Mattox had a previous protection order against him ordering him to have no contact with the victim, who is a relative of his. Mattox has continued to violate the no contact order, and on this occasion, he assaulted the victim. The victim received a minor injury but did not require treatment.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds evacuate in Puerto Rico after massive floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert