Dothan man charged with elder abuse

According to the Dothan Police Department, 30-year-old Travis Ren Mattox of Dothan was charged on Sept. 16 with one count of violation of elder abuse protection order and one count of elder abuse second degree.

Mattox had a previous protection order against him ordering him to have no contact with the victim, who is a relative of his. Mattox has continued to violate the no contact order, and on this occasion, he assaulted the victim. The victim received a minor injury but did not require treatment.