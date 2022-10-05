 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan man charged with kidnapping, domestic violence

Dothan man charged with kidnapping, domestic violence

Quinderris Bernard Grigley, charged with kidnapping second degree, domestic violence third degree, and possession of a concealed pistol without a permit

 DOTHAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Dothan man was arrested earlier this week after threatening a woman and holding her against her will.

Dothan police officers responded to the 2100 block of Montgomery Highway on Monday around 7 p.m. after being dispatched to a call of a male threatening a female with a gun, according to the Dothan Police Department. The female victim told officers that an argument took place between the suspect and victim, and the suspect began threatening the victim with a gun, held her against her will, and forced her to comply with his orders.

The suspect, Quinderris Bernard Grigley, 22, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with kidnapping second degree, domestic violence third degree, and possession of a concealed pistol without a permit. His bond has been set at $36,500.

