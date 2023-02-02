The Dothan Police Department has been conducting an ongoing investigation into allegations of an adult male having inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of 16, according to a news release.

As a result of the investigation, on Thursday the Dothan Police Department charged Javanta Jaquan Campbell, 21, of Dothan with one count of production of child pornography, two counts of rape second degree, two counts of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and three counts of sodomy second degree.

His bond has been set at $330,000.

Due to the nature of these crimes and the Alabama Juvenile Privacy laws, no further information will be released.