Dothan man charged with murder in Abbeville shooting

ABBEVILLE – Police arrested a Dothan man after he allegedly shot and killed a Georgia man here Friday night.
Bruce Edward Weems, 23, was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Willie James Davis of Fort Gaines, Georgia, according to an Abbeville Police Department press release.
Abbeville PD was dispatched to a reported shooting at Girard Court Apartments around 7:18 p.m. on Friday. Once on scene, officers located a male subject who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on scene by Henry County Coroner Derek Wright.
The scene was secured and information was obtained that the alleged gunman fled on foot.
The Henry County Task Force was paged out to investigate and process the scene as well as the Henry County SWAT Team and the Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 team from Ventress prison to aid in the apprehension.
After a four-hour manhunt, units tracked down and apprehended Weems, who is currently being held in the Henry County Jail with a $500,000 bond.
“I would like to thank all involved for the quick response, professionalism, and dedication that was shown during this incident,” Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship said. “Both the Henry County Taskforce and Henry County SWAT teams are comprised of members from both Abbeville Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
“Tonight is a prime example of how beneficial the working relationship between Sheriff Will Maddox, his department, and the Abbeville Police Department is. The team effort allowed us to bring justice to this family, track and locate the suspect, and keep rest of the community safe. I would also like to thank the Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Team, ALEA SBI, and Houston County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case.”