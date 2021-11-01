Dothan man charged with murder in Abbeville shooting

ABBEVILLE – Police arrested a Dothan man after he allegedly shot and killed a Georgia man here Friday night.

Bruce Edward Weems, 23, was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Willie James Davis of Fort Gaines, Georgia, according to an Abbeville Police Department press release.

Abbeville PD was dispatched to a reported shooting at Girard Court Apartments around 7:18 p.m. on Friday. Once on scene, officers located a male subject who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on scene by Henry County Coroner Derek Wright.

The scene was secured and information was obtained that the alleged gunman fled on foot.

The Henry County Task Force was paged out to investigate and process the scene as well as the Henry County SWAT Team and the Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 team from Ventress prison to aid in the apprehension.

After a four-hour manhunt, units tracked down and apprehended Weems, who is currently being held in the Henry County Jail with a $500,000 bond.