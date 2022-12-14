Dothan man charged with possession of child pornography

A Dothan man faces nine counts of possession of child pornography following his arrest by the Dothan Police Department.

Police arrested Adam Lee Peterman, 28, of Dothan on Tuesday in what was described as ongoing investigation by the Dothan Police Department.

The investigation, according to the Dothan Police Department, began after the department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which monitors this type of criminal activity and reports to law enforcement.

Peterman's bond was set at $135,000.