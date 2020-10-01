Dothan man charged with sexual abuse, torture of child under 12

A Dothan man has been arrested and charged for sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and sexual torture, according to police.

The Child Advocacy Center reported the possible abuse to the Dothan Police Department on Sept. 14 and officers arrested Adrian Sanchez, 42, on Wednesday after the investigation, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.

Sanchez was being held on a $30,000 bond for the sexual abuse charge and $60,000 for the sexual torture charge at the Dothan City Jail.

The sexual torture charge indicates the defendant allegedly used an inanimate object in a sexual way on a person who is not consenting or unable to consent.

