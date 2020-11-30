 Skip to main content
Dothan man charged with sexual abuse
Dothan man charged with sexual abuse

A Dothan man was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a woman on Thursday.

Joseph Robert Bailes, 38, is being charged with first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree domestic violence (simple assault).

“It is alleged that Mr. Bailes, while at an address in the 500 block of Headland Avenue, physically held down the victim during a domestic violence altercation,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Bailes pulled down the victim’s pajama pants and subjected her to unwanted sexual contact.”

Bailes was arrested on the scene.

His bond was set at $5,000 and he is currently in the Houston County Jail.

Joseph Robert Bailes

Joseph Robert Bailes, 38, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
