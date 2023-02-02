On Monday, the Dothan Police Department began investigating an allegation of inappropriate sexual contact between an adult male and a juvenile under the age of 16.

Froilan Joel Ramirez-Lopez, 19, of Dothan is charged with one count of sexual abuse first degree and one count of attempted sexual abuse first degree as a result of the investigation. He is currently being held with no bond.

Due to the nature of this case and the Alabama Juvenile Privacy laws, police will release no further information about this case.