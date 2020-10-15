 Skip to main content
Dothan man charged with stealing $2,500 in cash in September home burglary
A Dothan man was arrested Wednesday for a September burglary in which he is accused to stealing upwards of $2,500 in cash.

Mahkein Jamari Jackson, 18, is being charged with third-degree burglary.

According to Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis, Jackson allegedly broke the bedroom window of a residence in the 2300 block of Shady Brook Lane. It is unclear if he knew the homeowner.

His was bond has been set at $15,000.

Mahkein Jamari Jackson

Mahkein Jamari Jackson, 18

 Dothan Police Department
