Dothan man charged with stealing $2,500 in cash in September home burglary

A Dothan man was arrested Wednesday for a September burglary in which he is accused to stealing upwards of $2,500 in cash.
Support Local Journalism
Mahkein Jamari Jackson, 18, is being charged with third-degree burglary.
According to Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis, Jackson allegedly broke the bedroom window of a residence in the 2300 block of Shady Brook Lane. It is unclear if he knew the homeowner.
His was bond has been set at $15,000.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.