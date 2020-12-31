 Skip to main content
Dothan man charged with stealing Lowe's lamps while out on bond for prior theft charges
Pierce Miller

Pierce Miller, 63, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man was arrested after allegedly stealing lamps from northside Lowe’s.

Pierce Miller, 63, is being charged with third-degree theft of property.

Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon said he walked in the store, took four lamps valued at $529 and left without paying. Employees at the store recognized the man and identified him to investigators.

According to police records, Miller was out on bond for five previous theft crimes at the time of the Lowe’s theft.

Police executed an arrest warrant and took Miller into custody on Tuesday.

He has been released from jail after making a $2,500 bond.

