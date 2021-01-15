Dothan man charged with stealing tools from backyard

A Dothan man is facing burglary charges after he was caught stealing car repair and construction tools out of someone’s yard.
Cody Patrick Sauls, 27, is being charged with third-degree burglary.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Ownes said Sauls went into a property in the 2000 block of Hodgesville Road by squeezing through a gate opening.
While there, he allegedly took four cordless impact drivers or compressor drills, and a machine-powered reciprocating saw typically used in construction. The tools were valued at $1,200.
Sauls was captured on scene and his bond was set at $15,000.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
