 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dothan man dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Police and traffic
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

A Dothan man injured in a March 26 accident in Enterprise has died from the injuries he sustained.

The Enterprise Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit was informed Wednesday that Roland Linstad, 72, of Dothan did not survive injuries he sustained when the motorcycle he was driving collided with passenger vehicle at the intersection of Bellwood Road and Bell Weevil Circle.

The accident occurred around 9:58 a.m. on Saturday. Linstad was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The occupants of the passenger vehicle were not injured.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House phone records have nearly 8-hour gap during Jan. 6th Capitol Riot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert