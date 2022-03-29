Dothan man dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle accident

A Dothan man injured in a March 26 accident in Enterprise has died from the injuries he sustained.

The Enterprise Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit was informed Wednesday that Roland Linstad, 72, of Dothan did not survive injuries he sustained when the motorcycle he was driving collided with passenger vehicle at the intersection of Bellwood Road and Bell Weevil Circle.

The accident occurred around 9:58 a.m. on Saturday. Linstad was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The occupants of the passenger vehicle were not injured.