Dothan man dies in crash near Headland Thursday night

HEADLAND - A single-vehicle crash Thursday night has claimed the life of a Dothan man, according to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

John F. Pineda, 57, was fatally injured when the 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck he was driving struck a ditch and overturned. Pineda, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 6:40 p.m. crash occurred on Alabama 134 near Henry County 53, approximately seven miles east of Headland, in Henry County.

No additional details are available as Troopers of ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

