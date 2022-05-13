Dothan man dies in crash near Headland Thursday night

HEADLAND - A single-vehicle crash Thursday night has claimed the life of a Dothan man, according to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

John F. Pineda, 57, was fatally injured when the 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck he was driving struck a ditch and overturned. Pineda, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.