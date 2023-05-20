A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:01 p.m. Friday in Geneva County has claimed the life of a Dothan man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jimmy R. Cook, 78, was fatally injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2009 Jeep Wrangler driven by David Torres, 56, also of Dothan.

Cook was pronounced deceased at the scene. Misti Torres, 50, of Dothan, who was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler, and David Torres were both transported to Southeast Health in Dothan for medical treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 52 near the 53 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Malvern, in Geneva County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.